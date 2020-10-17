Health Inspections (Oct. 9-15)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 9 to 15:

Lowest scores

• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St., Monroe – 90

Violations include: Hand sink didn’t have paper towels; bin of raw chicken was stored above raw pork and beef in display case; processed meat wasn’t marked by date; and meat slicers and scales had debris on them.

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road, Wesley Chapel – 90

Violations include: Raw beef was stored beside ready-to-eat cooked rice balls; can opener and meat slicer blades weren’t clean; shredded cheese, alfredo sauce and pepperoni weren’t held cold enough; and cooked broccoli, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, deli ham and pasta sauce weren’t marked by date.

Indian Trail

• Frutta Bowls, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 97.5

Monroe

• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 90

• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 92.5

• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 95

• Fox’s Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 100

• Koumi Express, 2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Papa John’s, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 98.5

• Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 92.5

• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97

Waxhaw

• Dunkin’ Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 94

• Papa John’s Pizza, 8139 Kensington Drive – 97.5

• Starbucks, 9700 Rea Road – 96

Weddington

• Papa’s Pizza To Go, 13649 Providence Road – 97

Wesley Chapel

• 201 Central, 5939 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 90

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 98