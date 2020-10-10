Health Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 2 to 8:

Lowest Score

• Sonic Burger, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 87.5

Violations include: Slicers and ice machine weren’t clean; cheeses weren’t cold enough; inspector saw roaches and flies, shelving inside refrigerated units was rusted; and three-compartment sink handle was leaking at handle.

Indian Trail

• Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100

• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 96

• Jersey Mike’s, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Marco’s Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 91

• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 – 99.5

• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

Monroe

• American Deli, 1014 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98

• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 97

• Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5

• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93

• Food Lion (meat market), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Food Lion (produce), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Publix (produce), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 91.5

• Target Food Avenue, 2901 W. U.S. 74, 95

Stallings

• Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (produce), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100

Waxhaw

• GRITS Home Cookin’, 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

Wesley Chapel

• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100