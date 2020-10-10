You are here: Home / News / Health Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

Health Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

by Leave a Comment

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 2 to 8:

Lowest Score
Sonic Burger, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 87.5
Violations include: Slicers and ice machine weren’t clean; cheeses weren’t cold enough; inspector saw roaches and flies, shelving inside refrigerated units was rusted; and three-compartment sink handle was leaking at handle.

Indian Trail
Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 96
Jersey Mike’s, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99
Marco’s Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 91
Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 – 99.5
Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

Monroe
American Deli, 1014 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98
Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 97
Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5
East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93
Food Lion (meat market), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Food Lion (produce), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
Publix (produce), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
Sonic Burger, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 87.5
Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 91.5
Target Food Avenue, 2901 W. U.S. 74, 95

Stallings
Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 98
Harris Teeter (produce), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100

Waxhaw
GRITS Home Cookin’, 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

Wesley Chapel
Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *