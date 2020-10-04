Girl Scouts holding food drive this month

MONROE – The Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council is working to end area hunger by hosting a community food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its partner agencies.

Girl Scouts in Union County will canvas neighborhoods the weekend of Oct. 10 leaving food donation bags on neighbors’ porches or at mailboxes. Neighbors can place their filled donation bags on their porches on Oct. 17.

Girl Scouts will collect the food donations and deliver to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

If you do not receive a donation bag from a Girl Scout, the public can donate directly to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s partner agency, Union County Community Shelter.