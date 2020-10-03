EMS, sheriff’s office mourn loss of Mills

MONROE – Sandra Mills, a valued member of Union County EMS, will be laid to rest Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Mills, of Monroe, died Oct. 2 at the age of 60.

“Sandy was a lifelong member of the local public safety world and was known far and wide as being the mother of the Union EMS and First Responder family,” Union EMS wrote on its Facebook page.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute of its own, writing “She served this community well for many years and was a huge asset to law enforcement and all first responders.”

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, S.C. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2584 Hwy. 601 N., Pageland, S.C.

