Early voting begins Oct. 15

One-stop early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began on Thursday, Oct. 15, and will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31, at eight locations in Union County.

Early voting hours span from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 24 and 31; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and 25.

One additional early voting location was added at Rea View Elementary and two early voting sites have moved to accommodate larger crowds and provide more space for social distancing. The Monroe Library site normally used for early voting has been moved to Monroe High School, and the WCHA-New Town Road Volunteer Fire Department site at 8821 Newtown Road has moved to Marvin Ridge High School.

One-stop early voting locations:

• Hemby Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, 6628 Mill Grove Road.

• Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 5804 Waxhaw Hwy.

• Monroe High School, 1 High School Drive (use Franklin Street entrance).

• Stallings Volunteer Fire Department, 4616 Old Monroe Road.

• Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road.

• Marvin Ridge High School, 2825 Crane Road (use Waxhaw Marvin Road entrance).

• Wingate Community Center, 315 W. Elm St.

• Rea View Elementary School, 320 Reid Dairy Road.

Residents who are not registered to vote can register at one-stop sites during the early voting period. Upon completion of registration, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same one-stop site. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence.