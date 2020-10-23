Developer decreases density of Indian Trail housing project

by Yustin Riopko

Sun Valley Marketplace developers are dialing back the density on a proposed housing project they’ve been talking to town council about since spring.

Council members have been considering a rezoning that would let LandDesign get to work on a community of 188 townhomes, 312 apartments and 135 senior independent living units. Now, Dean Harrell says Sun Valley Marketplace LLC is cutting the number of townhomes in half.

“We have deleted 94 of the townhomes,” Harrell said, “and we would just leave that parcel there for inventory for years down the road.”

This cut reflects a 14% reduction in density from the original plan.

If council approves this new request, developers wouldn’t be able to build on those “inventory” acres without returning to town leaders with another petition.

Sun Valley Marketplace LLC aims to build these homes, as well as two shops, two restaurants and a new hotel of over 110 rooms, all on 62.4 acres that wrap around the Lowe’s Home Improvement at the corner of U.S. 74 and Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road.

Other updates to the plan include upgrading the nearby traffic light on Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road with ornamental black iron poles, widening the sidewalk to 10 feet along Wesley Chapel-Stouts all the way to U.S. 74, and landscaping along that path with trees and benches.

“Hopefully the standard that this will be done will set the pace for the additional parcels up and down Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road to meet the standard of quality,” Harrell told council members.

Harrell explained the number of apartments will remain unchanged, calling 300 a “magical number” for apartments.

Harrell also differentiated between a standard 55+ community and the 135-room senior living facility planned for Sun Valley Marketplace.

“There are no children allowed to live there,” Harrell said. “It’s all age-restricted to 55 and older, unlike an age-restricted community, which can by federal guidelines have some children in there. This one is all adults.”

Council members will reopen the public hearing at their Oct. 27 meeting.