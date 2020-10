INDIAN TRAIL – Contract crews will be making repairs on U.S. 74 between Faith Church Road and Wesley Chapel Stouts Road on Oct. 26 and 27, weather permitting.

The left lane will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day so crews can safely make repairs to a turn lane.

Drivers are urged to use caution and remain alert in the work zone.

Visit www.DriveNC.gov for details.