Congressional race pits incumbent Bishop vs. Wallace

by Nyamekye Daniel

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop is being challenged by Democrat Cynthia Wallace in the North Carolina 9th Congressional District election.

Bishop secured the seat in a special election in September 2019, defeating Democrat Dan McCready. Bishop served in the state House and state Senate before pursuing his congressional seat and spent most of his career as an attorney.

Wallace has been the chairperson for the 9th Congressional District of the North Carolina Democratic Party for three years. She is an executive at a financial service company and has spent more than 25 years in the industry.

The district includes Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties and parts of Mecklenburg, Cumberland and Bladen counties.

Before winning the seat, Bishop took a pledge to vote against tax increases. He signed the Americans for Tax Reform’s Taxpayer Protection Pledge, a written commitment to oppose higher income taxes.

While in Congress, Bishop introduced the Increasing Opportunities for Small Businesses Act to boost investments in Opportunity Zones, which were created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as a way for the private sector to help low-income communities.

“The Trump tax cuts led to one of the strongest economies our nation has ever seen. Dan will work to rebuild that strong economy and keep taxes low,” Bishop’s campaign website reads.

Bishop also has proposed a resolution denouncing the Modern Monetary Theory, which argues that countries with their own currency never can fall short of money.

As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, Bishop helped pass the Paycheck Protection Program, which was included in Congress’ Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. He also advocates for gun rights and has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

Wallace is an advocate for gun safety reforms.

“Gun violence is more than mass shootings – it’s everyday violence like domestic violence, community violence, suicide and more,” Wallace tweeted.

Wallace said she wants to increase affordable health care, create jobs and provide “quality” education.

“I will protect (and) expand the Patient Bill of Rights that my opponent and his party have spent a decade trying to kill,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Coverage of pre-existing conditions is only one of the benefits of the [Patient Bill of Rights], passed into law in the [Affordable Care Act] … .”

Wallace supports keeping small businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I am elected as congresswoman to represent District 09, one of my goals will be to ensure small businesses continue to open safely,” she tweeted.

Wallace also said she wants to increase retirement and disability benefits, reduce the gender pay gap and improve infrastructure.

On the web: www.votedanbishop.com and www.cynthiawallace.com