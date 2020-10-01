Communities get money from NCDOT for street resurfacing

The N.C. Department of Transportation has begun distributing nearly $132.7 million in Powell Bill funds to 508 cities and towns across the state.

Municipalities use the money primarily for street resurfacing, but it can also be used for the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, drainage systems, sidewalks and greenways.

“The Powell Bill funding helps local governments improve transportation systems within their communities,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “These funds help complete critical projects like repairing roads and supporting local projects such as bikeways and sidewalks.”

Amounts are based on a formula with 75% on population and 25% on the number of locally maintained street miles.

Twenty-three cities are receiving at least $1 million, led by Charlotte at $13.7 million based on its population of 863,985 and 2,537 miles of maintained roads.

Others receiving funding include Monroe ($907,879), Indian Trail ($856,511), Matthews ($724,684), Mint Hill ($684,847), Stallings ($388,692), Waxhaw ($364,434), Pineville ($203,628), Marvin ($147,799), Wingate ($96,801), Lake Park ($91,194) and Marshville ($62,802).