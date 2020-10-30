Common Heart plans to deliver 1,500 Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers load up a vehicle for delivery at last year’s event. Photo courtesy of Common Heart

INDIAN TRAIL – Common Heart is seeking donations to provide 1,500 frozen turkeys with all the fixings to 1,500 families in need so they can prepare their own Thanksgiving feasts.

The 14th annual Great Turkey Countdown is Common Heart’s biggest delivery day and continues to grow, Executive Director Keith Adams said, especially this year as many more families face hunger during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has really prompted us to step up and act boldly to serve our neighbors and meet needs,” Adams said. “With the opening of our Marshville location, we plan to serve 400 more families this year.”

The volunteer-driven event has grown from giving away just over 100 Thanksgiving baskets 13 years ago to upwards of 1,500 families today.

Residents can drop off frozen turkeys and other related nonperishables (canned fruits and vegetables, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, creamed soups, macaroni and cheese, cookie or brownie mix) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the nonprofit’s office, 116 Business Park Drive, Suite A in Indian Trail.

Cash donations are also being accepted. Every $30 raised buys a turkey and the fixings for one family.

To donate online, visit http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org or mail a check (payable to Common Heart) to: PO Box 2761, Indian Trail, NC 28079. Write “Turkeys” in the memo line.

Volunteers will be needed Nov. 21 to deliver Thanksgiving dinner baskets. Sign up at http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org.

Baskets will benefit families throughout Union County, Matthews and Mint Hill. If your family needs a Thanksgiving basket, fill out an application at http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org.