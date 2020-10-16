CATS exploring Indian Trail for light rail

The Charlotte Area Transit System has been collecting feedback to determine if the LYNX Silver Line project should extend to Indian Trail.

Of the six segments of the project, which span from Gaston County to Matthews, the Union County portion is the only one without a preliminary route vetted by CATS based on feedback from citizens. Citizens can help shape the route.

Some ideas considered from the last stop in Matthews are as follows:

• Independence Boulevard to Chestnut Parkway: Pros include fewer intersections and greater visibility for a park-and-ride station. The cons include fewer connections to new development, limited space along Chestnut Parkway and a curvy route to a potential station at Indian Trail Town Hall.

• Independence Boulevard to Matthews-Indian Trail Road: The pros and cons are similar to the one above except with a more direct route to Indian Trail Town Hall.

• Matthews-Indian Trail Road (instead of Independence: Pros include greater potential for connections to new development. Cons include widening of the road, potentially rerouting side streets and driveways to businesses and neighborhoods, and less visibility for a park-and-ride station.

More than 240 people took the survey about light rail priorities through Oct. 12, according to senior project manager Andy Mock. Surveys were accepted through Oct. 14.

People that addressed their priorities for the Union County portion of the project didn’t differ much from residents concerned about other areas. Local connectivity, travel time and development were the top concerns for the Union County portion.

“Our takeaway is that station access is what everyone’s thinking about and travel time,” Mock told the Charlotte City Council during an Oct. 12 update on the project. “We’re going to be looking at these priorities in determining which alignment we propose to move forward with.”

Ed Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area on the council, cautioned CATS about extrapolating conclusions from the small survey size to the entire population. While only a certain segment of the population will be prospective users of the LYNX Silver Line, Driggs said many more people will have to pay for it.

“This is something that needs buy-in from the entire community,” Driggs said.

CATS CEO John Lewis said the concerns Driggs brought up are important, but it’s still early in the design of the corridor. Lewis said there will be multiple opportunities to solicit input from the community as CATS refines the corridor and brings back options to elected leaders before getting to a point where they ask the community for support of the end product.