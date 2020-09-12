Waxhaw police help install patriotic statue

WAXHAW – Officers Kevin Gasser, Victor Montalvo and Mike Scarfone made a herculean effort recently by lifting a heavy patriotic statue up onto the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor.

Peter Rubino sculpted “Reflection” for American Legion Post 208.

Karen Johnson, of the Union County Entrepreneurs and Waxhaw’s American Legion Auxiliary, spearheaded the project in 2019. She was on hand to see the finished sculpture installed at its new home.

Rubino is no stranger when it comes to monuments.

He created a 35-foot statue, “Archangel,” for the Walt Disney Company and a 120-foot monument, “Mother of All Life,” at Ben-Gurion University in Israel.

Closer to home, his commissions include a bronze statue, “Hero,” for Scott Safety in Monroe, “The Protector” for the Levine Jewish Community Center in Charlotte, the “Officer of the Year” award for the Waxhaw Police Department.

Limited editions of his patriotic sculpture, “Remembrance,” are located at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor and at Stumptown Park in Matthews, to name a few.

Rubino is the author of “The Portrait in Clay” and “Sculpting the Figure in Clay.” Both books are Random House Publications, translated in five languages and distributed worldwide.

Rubino conducts sculpture workshops throughout the U.S. and Italy while maintaining an active exhibition schedule.

He creates a 250-pound monumental clay portrait/bust of Jesus in 15 minutes choreographed to christian music. He performs the extreme sculpting presentation, “Passion in Clay,” at churches and christian festivals along the East Coast.

Visit www.passioninclay.com to view a two-minute video and more of Rubino’s works in bronze.

He also teaches free sculpture classes to veterans in Union County.

Contact him at peterrubino@gmail.com or call 203-733-2388 for more information.