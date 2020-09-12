Union County establishes grant program for small businesses

MONROE – Union County has set aside $1 million to help small businesses with challenges accessing capital as COVID-19 continues to negatively impact the local economy.

Funding for the Back to Business Grant Program will be available until Nov. 30 or all funds have been disbursed to approved applicants. The source of the funding is from the federal CARES Act.

“The goal of the Back to Business Grant Program is to provide short-term capital to help our local businesses remain viable during the COVID-19 economy so they can get back to normal operations in the long-term,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “We anticipate this program generating a lot of interest and encourage small business owners to apply as soon as possible.”

The program will provide one-time grants of up to $25,000 to qualified businesses with 50 or fewer employees to help offset the significant, temporary loss of revenue to these qualified businesses during this pandemic and to assist businesses in retaining and paying employees.

Visit www.unioncountync.gov/news/apply-today-union-county-back-business-grant-program to apply.