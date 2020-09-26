State insurance leader supports local fire departments

STALLINGS – Mike Causey travels the state visiting firefighters.

Causey, state insurance commissioner, was in town Sept. 11 to not only support a Safe Kids North Carolina event, but he also presented the Monroe Fire Department with the SAVE Award in appreciation of an “above and beyond action” taken to save a life.

One of the ways Causey most frequently supports firefighters is through the N.C. Department of Insurance‘s matching grant program. This year, NCDOI distributed $8.5 million in matching grants to fire departments throughout the state, Causey said.

They are not handouts. Fire departments have to apply and commit to matching the grant with a local contribution.

“I can’t tell you how many fire chiefs I’ve met and talked with that told me had it not been for the matching grants program, they would have closed their doors years ago,” Causey said. “It’s that important.”

It’s so important that Causey has asked legislators to help increase funding for the program, given the need he has seen.

He’s also worked with the private sector in providing fire departments support.

In May, his office announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina donated $500,000 to help rural fire departments across the state. The money went to volunteer fire departments that were among the least funded.

“There are so many things we do at the Department of Insurance and people have no clue,” Causey said.

NCDOI employs sworn law enforcement officers. They’ve recovered $7.5 million in damages over the past two years.

Special agents recently charged a Charlotte man with felony insurance fraud, accusing him of reporting damage from a hit and run that had actually occurred before he bought his vehicle.

NCDOI also helps people find lost life insurance policies, recovering more than $6 million in one month this year alone, according to Causey.

Want to learn more?

Mike Causey, a Republican, is running for re-election. He faces Wayne Goodwin, a Democrat who held the seat from 2009 to 2016, in the November election. Visit www.mikecauseync.com and www.waynegoodwin.org for details on the candidates.