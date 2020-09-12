You are here: Home / News / Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 4 to 10:

Lowest Score
Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Ice guard in ice machine had mold; cooked rice wasn’t cooled quickly enough; raw beef, noodles and raw shrimp weren’t held cold enough; and numerous foods didn’t have date marks.

Indian Trail
100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96
Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 91
Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95
N.Y. Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 95.5
Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Sub Express, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 99.5

Monroe
Chick-fil-A, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Pepperoni’s Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 90.5
Scooter’s Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90

Stallings
Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 99

Waxhaw
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 98.5

Wesley Chapel
Dunkin’, 6312 Weddington Road – 100
Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5
Market Express, 6320 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95

