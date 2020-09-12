Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 4 to 10:

Lowest Score

• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90

Violations include: Ice guard in ice machine had mold; cooked rice wasn’t cooled quickly enough; raw beef, noodles and raw shrimp weren’t held cold enough; and numerous foods didn’t have date marks.

Indian Trail

• 100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96

• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 91

• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95

• N.Y. Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 95.5

• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 92

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

• Sub Express, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 99.5

Monroe

• Chick-fil-A, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Pepperoni’s Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 90.5

• Scooter’s Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90

Stallings

• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 99

Waxhaw

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 98.5

Wesley Chapel

• Dunkin’, 6312 Weddington Road – 100

• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5

• Market Express, 6320 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95