Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 4-10)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 4 to 10:
Lowest Score
• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Ice guard in ice machine had mold; cooked rice wasn’t cooled quickly enough; raw beef, noodles and raw shrimp weren’t held cold enough; and numerous foods didn’t have date marks.
Indian Trail
• 100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96
• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 91
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95
• N.Y. Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 95.5
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Sub Express, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
Monroe
• Chick-fil-A, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Pepperoni’s Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 90.5
• Scooter’s Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
Stallings
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 99
Waxhaw
• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 98.5
Wesley Chapel
• Dunkin’, 6312 Weddington Road – 100
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5
• Market Express, 6320 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95
