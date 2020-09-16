Registration deadline approaches for Virtual Wild Turkey 5K

MONROE – The 2020 Wild Turkey 5K has attracted participants from California, Arizona, Indiana and Georgia.

Many activities have been canceled, but people still want to stay active and support a worthy charity (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue). It’s not too late to sign up for the first Virtual Wild Turkey 5K.

On Sept. 19, participants of all skill levels are welcome to run, walk, skip or jog anywhere they choose. It can be done at a comfortable pace walking your dog, or with the aim to beat your own best time. Participate by yourself or gather friends to form a team and save $5 on each registration.

Race registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Monroe/WildTurkey5KTrailRun through midnight Sept. 19. Race fees cost $20 per person and $10 for participants age 15 and under. Racers can time their race and submit the results on the race website. Participants are also invited to share their time, routes, selfies or photos of scenes along their route at https://www.facebook.com/UnionCountyHeritageFestival/.

No performance prizes will be awarded this year, but all who register will be eligible to win prizes in random drawings. Prizes include gift certificates to Charlotte Running Company, Renfrow’s Hardware, Southern Range Brewing Company, Cane Creek Park and East Frank Superette.

The race is held in conjunction with the Union County Heritage Festival, which is also going virtual. Check it out Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org.