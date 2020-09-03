Norwood joins WFAE’s board of directors

CHARLOTTE – Tony Norwood, of Waxhaw, has been elected to serve on WFAE’s board of directors.

The University Radio Foundation holds the broadcast license for WFAE. The foundation’s board of directors has 23 members from across the Charlotte region. They oversee WFAE’s financial assets, mission and service to the community.

Norwood will serve until 2022 and will be eligible to serve another three-year term.

Norwood works as vice president of human resources at Trane Technologies in Davidson. He is a graduate of Cornell University in New York and received his master’s from Rutgers University in New Jersey.