Johnson named ‘Jobs Champion’ by N.C. Chamber

RALEIGH – The NC Chamber recognized N.C. Sen, Todd Johnson, R-Union County, as a “Jobs Champion” based on his pro-growth and pro-jobs voting record.

Johnson earned the recognition thanks to a 98% voting record, which was calculated using votes on 34 bills, including 21 pro-jobs bills and 8 anti-jobs bills. A legislator with a voting record above 80% is considered a “Jobs Champion.”

“I greatly appreciate the NC Chamber’s recognition. With COVID, this session proved unlike any North Carolina has ever experienced. We succeeded solely based on sound budgetary decisions made over the last nine years. For years, the N.C. Senate resisted the siren callings of Governor Cooper and legislative Democrats to drain North Carolina’s rainy-day fund. “When COVID hit North Carolina this March, those reserves provided a critical life-line to North Carolina families and businesses.

“North Carolina’s schools saw no budgetary cuts, we provided increased unemployment funding and shored up businesses on the verge of closing. What did we not do? We did not raise taxes on hardworking families and businesses as other states now must do.

Despite these challenging times, North Carolina’s economy remains a model for the rest of America.”

The N.C. Chamber is a non-partisan business advocacy group focusing on economic growth and job creation.