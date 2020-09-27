Indian Trail observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez proclaimed October 2020 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the Indian Trail Town Council’s Sept. 22 board meeting.

Alvarez read the proclamation and urged citizens to support the observance.

“I further urge our citizens to increase their awareness and education of this destructive force which deeply affects a large number of families in our state each year and to become part of the efforts to stop violence in families,” Alvarez read from the proclamation.

Here is the proclamation:

INDIAN TRAIL PROCLAMATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

Adopted 09-22-2020

WHEREAS, domestic violence affects all Union County residents, and far too many people suffer abuse at the hands of a spouse, partner, parent, child, or sibling; these victims can be of any age, race, religion, or economic status and the resulting damage is inflicted not only on the victims, but their children, families, and communities;

WHEREAS, domestic violence includes not only physical but also mental abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse, and isolation;

WHEREAS, domestic violence is widespread affecting one in four families and costing Union County annually over $11.6 million;

WHEREAS, according to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 1,369 women, men, and children murdered as a result of domestic violence since January 1, 2002 in North Carolina;

WHEREAS, according to the North Carolina Council for Women, domestic violence programs across the state responded to 113,000 crisis calls and provided services to over 60,000 victims last year;

WHEREAS, the key to prevention is education, community awareness, having zero tolerance for domestic violence, and requiring accountability by the abuser; and

WHEREAS, Union County recognizes the importance of having collaborations by multiple partners to promote social norms, policies and laws that support gender equity and foster intimate partnerships based on mutual respect, equality, and trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Michael L. Alvarez, Mayor of the Town of Indian Trail, do hereby proclaim October 2020 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Union County and urge all citizens to support this observance. I further urge our citizens to increase their awareness and education of this destructive force which deeply affects a large number of families in our State each year and to become part of the efforts to stop violence in families.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Town of Indian Trail to be affixed this the 22nd day of September 2020.