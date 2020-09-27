Indian Trail observes Constitution Week

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez proclaimed Sept. 17 to 23 as Constitution Week during the Indian Trail Town Council’s Sept. 22 board meeting.

Alvarez read the proclamation and urged citizens to “to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.”

Here is the proclamation:

INDIAN TRAIL PROCLAMATION CONSTITUTION WEEK

Adopted 09-22-2020

WHEREAS: The Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law; and

WHEREAS: September 17, 2020, marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and

WHEREAS: It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it; and

WHEREAS: Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17th through the 23rd as Constitution Week,

NOW, THEREFORE I, Michael L. Alvarez, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Indian Trail do hereby proclaim the week of September 17th through the 23rd , 2020 as CONSTITUTION WEEK and ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Town of Indian Trail to be affixed this twenty-second day of September in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty.