Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 18 to 24:

Indian Trail

• Kate’s Skating Rinks, 14500 U.S. 74 E. – 99

• Starbucks, 13731 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

• Tap and Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 100

Monroe

• Circle K, 3503 Weddington Road – 99

• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Holiday Inn Express and suites (breakfast bar), 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Oasis of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 98.5

• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95

• Southern Roots Bar and Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 94.5

• The Spot, 1513 Concord Ave. – 98.5

Stallings

• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96.5

• Mario’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 2925 Weddington-Matthews Road – 95

• McDonald’s, 14522 Lawyers Road – 94

Waxhaw

• Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 97

• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 91.5

• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98

• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100

• South Main Street Barbeque, 116 E. South Main St. – 98.5

Weddington

• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 91

• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 98

Wesley Chapel

• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5

• Kami Chinese Thai and Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5

• McDonald’s, 5925 Weddington Road – 98

• Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96