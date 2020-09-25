You are here: Home / News / Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 18 to 24:

Indian Trail
Kate’s Skating Rinks, 14500 U.S. 74 E. – 99
Starbucks, 13731 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Tap and Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 100

Monroe
Circle K, 3503 Weddington Road – 99
Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Holiday Inn Express and suites (breakfast bar), 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Oasis of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 98.5
Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
Southern Roots Bar and Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 94.5
The Spot, 1513 Concord Ave. – 98.5

Stallings
Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96.5
Mario’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 2925 Weddington-Matthews Road – 95
McDonald’s, 14522 Lawyers Road – 94

Waxhaw
Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 97
China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 91.5
Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98
Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
South Main Street Barbeque, 116 E. South Main St. – 98.5

Weddington
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 91
Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 98

Wesley Chapel
Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
Kami Chinese Thai and Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5
McDonald’s, 5925 Weddington Road – 98
Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96

