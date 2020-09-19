Health Inspections (Sept. 11 to 17)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 11 to 17:

Lowest Scores

• GRITS Home Cookin’, 7909 Lancaster Hwy., Waxhaw – 84.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; person in charge didn’t wash hands before putting on gloves, before starting work when entering kitchen and after touching items before handling food equipment; service or cook line didn’t have hand-washing sink; meatloaf wasn’t cooked hot enough for holding; sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce, mashed potatoes, sausage links and raw chicken weren’t held cold enough; and kitchen had flies.

• WOW Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90

Violations include: Employee washed hands in prep sink; some foods weren’t held cold enough; some foods were dated for more than seven days; and inspector saw roaches and flies.

Indian Trail

• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 95

• Sileo’s NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98

• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

Monroe

• Hardees, 503 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Johnny tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5

• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 96.5

• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5

• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 95.5

• The Sea Hut, 354 E. Franklin St. – 96

Waxhaw

• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 97.5

• JAARS Cafeteria, 7405 JAARS Road – 97

• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 E. South Main St. – 95

Wesley Chapel

• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (meats/seafoods), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99

• Subway, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94