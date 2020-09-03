Habitat chapter taking applications for Urgent Home Repair program

MONROE – Union-Anson County Habitat for Humanity will disburse applications for its Urgent Home Repair program for Union and Anson counties through Sept. 30.

The nonprofit is authorized to repair issues that would be considered harmful, deadly or make a homeowner move out. The program is not for cosmetic repairs, such as painting or landscaping.

The program is sponsored by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency with funds provided by the N.C. Housing Trust Fund.

Eligible households must own their own homes, fall within the specific income limits (specified by NCFHA) and prove they have one or more qualifying needs outlined by NCHFA:

• A person that is at least 62 or older.

• A person with a disability.

• A single-parent with at least one dependent child in the residence.

• A family with five or more people.

• A child below 6 years old with a lead threat in the home.

• A military veteran.

Homeowners meeting those qualifications may call Keturah Key at 704-296-9414 ext. 811 to receive an application for Union County or the Wadesboro ReStore at 704-465-2030 to receive one for Anson County