Firefighters ensure child safety seats have fight fit

STALLINGS – Firefighters with the Hemby Bridge and Monroe fire departments partnered with Safe Kids North Carolina to distribute 50 child safety seats and ensure others were installed properly Sept. 11 in the Idlewild Market parking lot.

Shannon Bullock, director of Safe Kids N.C., said such outreach events not only provide some financial relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also give first-responders more exposure to inspecting seats.

“This gives them real-life experience when we do these clinics to make sure they are signing off on the seats correctly before they are nationally certified,” Bullock said.

Police and fire departments regularly offer child safety seat inspections across the region, including Charlotte, Indian Trail, Matthews and Monroe, through COVID-19 may have prompted some to temporarily reduce hours or suspend them.

“Parents are sometimes overwhelmed by all the things they have to take care of and worry about,” N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “They may not think about the importance of having a properly fitting child safety seat.”

AAA, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13 and 37% of children killed in car crashes are unrestrained.

“Parents with the best intentions may still unknowingly endanger their children by putting them in the wrong seat or not securing them properly,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.buckleupnc.org for more information on child seat checking stations around North Carolina.