Delta Sigma Theta alumnae chapter recognized for service, programming

MONROE – The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. earned Chapter of the Year honors last month at the South Atlantic Regional Conference.

Chapter President Mary Barber said she was humbled and honored the chapter’s service was recognized.

“As we enter our 10th year as a chapter, we strive to continue to make a difference in Union County,” Barber said.

UCAC was recognized for chapter activities, partnerships and community involvement during the 2019-20 sorority year.

UCAC held nearly 15 events for the community, including the fourth annual UCAC Free Market that provides shoes, clothes and school supplies for families; a financial seminar about economic stewardship and elder fraud; and participation in the 2020 Census campaign.

The chapter has developed several programs to support youth. Programs, such as the annual debutante cotillion and Delta Gems and Academy, provide mentorship as well as insight into career options, budgeting, self-esteem, college preparation and civic engagement.

Members made financial donations to the Community Shelter of Union County and prepared breakfast for residents on the third Saturday of the month.