Community shelter provides eviction relief to renters

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County is providing more eviction prevention relief funds to renters in Union County, thanks to federal and state grants.

“Although the CDC ordered a nationwide suspension of certain residential evictions until the end of the year, we’re continuing to provide support now,” Chief Operations Officer Melissa McKeown said. “COVID-furloughed renters who are unable to pay their rent now will have no way of catching up on even more months of rent once the moratorium is lifted.”

The eviction-relief funding will not only help households but also local landlords.

“Most of our landlords are small to medium business owners,” McKeown said. “They have been without rental income for months, too.”

The criteria for eviction relief was established by the grantors, not the shelter. Renters must provide proof that their non-payments are the direct result of the COVID pandemic and that without assistance, they would become homeless.

People should visit www.UnionShelter.org/EvictionRelief to see the criteria and documentation needed, fill out the form and forward it to the shelter.

The grants make limited funding available through December 2020 and do not affect mortgages or homeowners. The federal grants are administered through the state.

If the renter was late on payment on Sept. 1, the grants can pay up to six months’ rent and utilities. They may be eligible if they lost their job, had a decrease in income or had to quit a job to provide childcare, she said.

McKeown said the agency has already received “tremendous response” to its existing eviction-relief programming, having exhausted initial grants. The shelter has distributed $105,786.98 in eviction relief funds to 103 households with 233 individuals including 103 children.

“This funding is another resource in our community-wide response to help prevent evictions for people during this pandemic. The safest place to be is in your own home,” McKeown said. “If we can spend these resources to keep people safely housed, that’s ideal both for tenants and for local landlords.”