Cohn appointed to Indian Trail Town Council

INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council appointed David Cohn on Sept. 8 to fill the board vacancy left when Shirley Howe resigned last month due to health reasons.

Cohn served two terms on the council from 2011 to 2019. He has served as mayor pro tem.

“While Shirley Howe can never be replaced, we have to fill her town council seat,” Mayor Michael Alvarez said. “The town council felt that David Cohn was the best person to step into the role, and I agree. As a two-term councilman, David is already familiar with the opportunities and challenges facing Indian Trail, and he will work well with the current council until a new member can be elected.”

Cohn will serve on the council until a new member is elected in November 2021.

Councilman Todd Barber nominated Cohn for the vacancy.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at town hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road. Visit www.indiantrail.org for details.