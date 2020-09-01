Black Lives Matter spray-painted on Weddington High School

WEDDINGTON – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at Weddington High School that resulted in $5,000 worth of damage.

Officials say someone removed three banners hanging on the front of the high school and spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” on the exposed brick.

Union County Public Schools notified the school resource officer about the graffiti on Monday, Aug. 31.

Surveillance cameras caught at least one person, standing at least 6 feet tall, cutting one of the banners and spray-painting the building. The suspect appears to be wearing a dark ski mask and possibly gloves.

Deputies believe the vandalism occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

UCPS staff attempted to remove the graffiti, but further work may be necessary to remove the paint.

“Painting a spirit rock is one thing but intentionally destroying property and painting a building is vandalism, which costs the taxpayers money,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to call Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-5600.