Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Lowest Score

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74, Monroe – 90

Violations include: Utensils and pans had food debris; inspector saw flies and a dead roach; and shelving inside walk-in and reach-ins had rust.

Indian Trail

• Athenian Grill, 614 S. Indian Trail Road – 98.5

• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 93

Monroe

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 90

• Creative Food Concepts, 1809 Airport Road – 94.5

• Hilton Vineyard, 104 S. Main St. – 100

• Jefferson Street Deli, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 94

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5

• Spiro’s Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 97

• Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

Stallings

• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98.5

Waxhaw

• McDonald’s, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 95

• Pizza Hut, 703 W. South Main St. – 100

• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 92

Wesley Chapel

• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 96