Yadkin Project to provide new drinking water source

MONROE – Union County achieved a milestone to provide a long-term, sustainable water supply for residents.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved last month a plan to allow Duke Energy to draw water from Lake Tillery to serve residents in the Yadkin River Basin as part of the Yadkin Regional Water Supply Project.

“The approval of this permit brings Union County one step closer to having a much-needed, additional water source for our residents,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “We are thankful for the diligence and hard work by our partners and stakeholders to ensure this project’s success.”

The collaboration between Union County and Norwood addresses how to meet growing demand for safe, quality water as Union County’s population grows.

For Norwood, the project will provide new infrastructure, such as a new water intake and pump station on Lake Tillery.

The project includes 28 miles of pipeline from the intake to a new water treatment plant in Union County and 11 miles of pipeline connecting the treatment plant to the existing Union County water distribution system.

Duke Energy, Union County and Norwood are developing an easement and withdrawal agreement. Once signed, Duke Energy can issue approval to start construction. The project is expected to take about 30 months to complete.