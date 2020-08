WEDDINGTON – The Town of Weddington will hold a drive-up shredding event.

Residents are encouraged to gather sensitive documents and take them to be shredded, free of charge Sept. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at Weddington Town Hall, 1924 Weddington Road.

Drive up and drop off documents to be shredded.

Truliant Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the event.