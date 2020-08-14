Waxhaw Lions donate school supplies

WAXHAW – With teachers and staff embarking on a school year like no other, the Waxhaw Lions Club reached out to see how they could help.

Kathryn Williams, of Waxhaw Elementary, and Whitney Herwig of Western Union Elementary, shared their teaching wish lists, which reflected unique needs for the “new normal.”

In addition to paper and pencils, the list reflected a need for items that couldn’t be shared by students due to COVID-19 concerns.

Using grant money raised for the club’s service projects, Waxhaw Lions bought hundreds of dollars in school supplies, including ear buds, notebooks, binders, markers, water bottles, art class materials, zip-lock bags and hand-disinfecting sprays.

