Veteran surprised with mortgage-free home in Waxhaw

WAXHAW – Operation FINALLY HOME and Lennar surprised U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant William Gonzales III and his family at a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 14 with the news they are receiving a new mortgage-free home.

The Gonzales family thought they were coming to MillBridge as a finalist to receive the home and participate in an interview with Lennar. After a brief meeting, they drove to the site to see a sign welcoming them to their new home. Click here to see the ceremony on Facebook.

“We’re thankful to be able to surprise the Gonzales family with the news of their very own mortgage-free home,” said Rusty Carroll, executive director at Operation FINALLY HOME. “Lennar has worked with Operation FINALLY HOME on several projects so we’re excited to work with the Charlotte division and share the news with William and his family to break ground on the home.”

During his 12 years in service, Gonzales was deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, the Mediterranean Sea and Afghanistan. While deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, his vehicle hit an improved explosive device. He was honorably discharged in early 2012.

His accolades include a Marine Good Conduct Medal, three Bronze Stars, a Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal and a Pistol Qualification Badge (Marksman).

Gonzales, his wife and their three daughters live in Jacksonville. The family hopes to move to the Charlotte region to be closer to university medical facilities and Charlotte-area VA Clinics.