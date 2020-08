MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of four pregnant Black Angus cows in late July the 8500 block of South Providence Road near Waxhaw.

Two cows died. The other two were euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 if you have information about the case.