Tropical storms could put pressure on pump prices

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina saw a significant jump at the pump, putting the state among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly changes. South Carolina continues to be a part of the top 10 least expensive markets.

“With two storms threatening the Gulf Coast region, it’s likely to see a spike in gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If platforms and rigs are offline for a long period of time, supply could tighten and prices could very well be impacted.”

On the week, North Carolina’s average increased a total of seven cents, sitting at $2.03. This is five cents more than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than a year ago.

South Carolina’s average increased a total of two cents, sitting at $1.92. This is two cents more than a month ago and 32 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The market is watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Visit www.gasprices.aaa.com for details.