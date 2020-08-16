Town wins Indian Trail Citizen of the Quarter

INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez and members of town council recognized Samantha Towns as Citizen of the Quarter during their Aug. 11 board meeting.

Towns has served in multiple roles and citizen boards over the years, including chair of the planning board.

“Thank you for always being a strong voice for all of the residents and thank you for being a good friend,” Alvarez told her.

Other members of the council credited Towns for her service. Councilman Todd Barber joked that she was “the power broker of Indian Trail” and said she has “served with integrity and honor.”

“I know that in my heart that all of you will continue to make the town a great place for everyone,” Towns told the council. “In the direction that we are going, Indian Trail will be continue to be a big success.”