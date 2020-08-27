Students benefit from David Weekley Homes school supplies drive

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes partnered with 15 charities during its sixth annual School Supplies Drive.

The North Carolina markets of Charlotte and Raleigh teamed up with two nonprofits. Together, these efforts amounted to collecting $12,200 in supplies, which will benefit 2,000 children.

In Charlotte, school supplies were collected for HopeMatch, which provides services and assistance to those who are underserved in the greater Charlotte area by personalizing assistance to the needs of families.

Erin Blackmore, who directs HopeMatch, said the effort helped provide school supplies for 64 students.

The School Supplies Drive is a volunteer and philanthropic initiative of the company’s CARE program, which joins team members with homeowners, homebuyers, community partners and nonprofits to carry out its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives in each of the communities in which it builds.