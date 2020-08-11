State pesticide board announces Weddington case settlement

WEDDINGTON — Kevin Wright, owner and operator of Creekside Lawn & Landscape in Rock Hill, agreed to pay $1,000 for applying commercial pesticides at a Weddington home without a commercial pesticide applicator license and without the proper personal protective equipment, according to the N.C. Pesticide Board.

The board approves settlement agreements, which recently involved cases of drift damage, improper pesticide application, operating without a commercial license and the improper purchasing, selling, application and transportation of pesticides.