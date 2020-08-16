Sheriff’s office investigates Clark Street shooting

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a Wingate man critically injured.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a call at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 900 block of Clark Street after residents reported hearing gunshots. They found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

Archie Lemario Blount, 49, of Clark Street, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Detectives determined the victim and suspect were involved in a prior dispute.