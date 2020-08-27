Shelter shifting drive-thru food pantry from weekly to twice a month

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County is changing its weekly drive-thru food pantry to twice a month, starting Aug. 30. Pantries will be held on alternating weeks, once a month in the morning and once in the evening.

“The change will make the distribution easier for food clients, who will receive more food at each distribution and will have to make fewer trips,” said Victoria Maye, onsite operations director. “When we started the drive-thru in March, we focused more on emergency canned food. But as we’ve seen the need for food continue in the COVID pandemic, we’ve been providing a wider range of products in all the food groups.”

She attributes a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for the ability to buy fresh and frozen food products at minimal cost. Volunteers carry out the food distribution.

The pantry is open to any Union County resident experiencing a food need. Participants are asked to take an ID or a piece of mail with name and address to establish residency.

From March to Aug. 20, residents have received 248,656 pounds of pantry food at the distributions. Food has been given to 4,897 households with 18,425 family members, including 1,859 senior citizens, 8,921 adults and 7,645 children.

Some households come to every distribution so the participant count includes duplication.

Visit www.UnionShelter.org to make a donation to support its food, shelter and rehousing programs.