Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington salutes heroes

WAXHAW – The Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington is partnering with the Waxhaw Farmers Market through August to showcase its Flags for Heroes fundraiser.

The Rotary Club plans to display 100 full-size American flags flying in honor of heroes on Sept. 11. Each flag can be sponsored in the name of a member of the Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department.

The Rotary Club will have a tent at the farmers market this month to collect sponsorships for heroes. For $50, you will sponsor a hero and the medallion will be attached to the flag and later presented to the fireman as a keepsake.

Those not able to attend the farmers market can sponsor a flag on the Flags for Heroes Facebook page or at www.waxwedrotaryclub.org.