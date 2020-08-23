Road work starts on Windsor Street

MONROE – The City of Monroe Street Division will begin maintenance work along Windsor Street from McCauley Street to Morgan Mill Road.

The project includes the repair of curb and gutter and existing sidewalk in the areas.

Beginning Aug. 24, one lane of Windsor Street will be closed from its intersection with McCauley Street to Morgan Mill Road.

Work will begin on the south side of Windsor Street with the eastbound lane being closed. Once that is complete, construction will begin on the north side of Windsor Street with the westbound lane being closed.

During construction, one lane will be closed intermittently from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the work.

Barring weather delays, all work on Windsor Street should be completed by Friday, Sept. 11.

Call 704-282-4667 for details.