Restaurant Inspections (July 31 to Aug. 6)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 31 to Aug. 6.

Lowest Scores

• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74, Indian Trail – 90

Violations include: Open milkshakes and drinks, as well as partially consumed bowls of food, were on table with chopped chicken; some foods were not held cold enough; raw bacon and chorizo didn’t have time marks; spray bottle labeled hand sanitizer was on clean drainboard of sink; and inspector spotted flies during inspection.

Indian Trail

• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 99.5

• Cathy’s Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road – 100

• Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 92

• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74 – 90

• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 95.5

• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 96

• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 95

• Subway, 308 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93.5

• Subway (Walmart), 2101 Younts Road – 98

• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 97

• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 96.5

• Walmart (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 95.5

Monroe

• 601 Food Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 94.5

• BI-LO (deli), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 93.5

• BI-LO (meat market), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 99

• BI-LO (produce), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 98

• BI-LO (seafood), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 98.5

• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 95.5

• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95.5

• East Frank Superette and Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 97

• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 98.5

• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 98.5

• Food Lion (produce), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 95.5

• Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Jud’s, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Knife & Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5

• La Super Arepa, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• McAlister’s Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 93.5

• McDonald’s, 1101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 97.5

• Publix (deli), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93

• Village of Woodridge Restaurant, 2414 Granville Place – 100

Stallings

• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 94

Waxhaw

• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 97

• Emmet’s Social Table, 401 E. S. Main St. – 99

• Jersey Mike’s, 8105 Kensington Drive – 94

• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 93.5

• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. S. Main St. – 94

• Rosati’s Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 94

Weddington

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 13651 Providence Road – 91.5