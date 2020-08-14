Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 7 to 13:

Lowest scores

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90.5

Violations include: Employee used hand to turn off faucet; sanitizer wasn’t at proper strength; date marks were over seven days; toxic substance was stored on prep sink; and shelving in walk-in had build-up.

• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road, Stallings – 91.5

Violations include: Pot of beans on stove top wasn’t held hot enough; foods in prep top cooler weren’t held cold enough; house-made salsa and prepared cheese/meat mixture didn’t have date marks; and slaw was portioned into bags in drink cooler.

Indian Trail

• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 95

• Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 97

• Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 93

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (produce), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 92

• Johnny K’s Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 97.5

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 95

• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 96

Monroe

• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5

• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 94.5

• Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 96.5

• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5

• Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chambers Drive – 98

• Quik Trip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 94

• The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 97.5

• Zaxby’s, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

Waxhaw

• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5

• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 97

• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5

Stallings

• Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road – 97.5

• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 91.5

• The Steak n’ Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 96.5