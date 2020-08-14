You are here: Home / News / Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 7 to 13:

Lowest scores
Papa John’s Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90.5
Violations include: Employee used hand to turn off faucet; sanitizer wasn’t at proper strength; date marks were over seven days; toxic substance was stored on prep sink; and shelving in walk-in had build-up.
Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road, Stallings – 91.5
Violations include: Pot of beans on stove top wasn’t held hot enough; foods in prep top cooler weren’t held cold enough; house-made salsa and prepared cheese/meat mixture didn’t have date marks; and slaw was portioned into bags in drink cooler.

Indian Trail
Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 95
Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 97
Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 93
Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
Harris Teeter (produce), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 92
Johnny K’s Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 97.5
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 95
Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 96

Monroe
Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5
Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 94.5
Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 96.5
Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
Papa John’s Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chambers Drive – 98
Quik Trip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 94
The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 97.5
Zaxby’s, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

Waxhaw
Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 97
Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5

Stallings
Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 91.5
The Steak n’ Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 96.5

