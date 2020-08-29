Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 21 to 27)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants from Aug. 21 to 27:

Lowest Score

• Zaxby’s, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 85.5

Violations include: Boxes of empty chicken trays were stored under sink beside chicken station; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; cut tomatoes weren’t cooled fast enough; chicken tenders, boneless wings and egg rolls were not holding hot enough; foods on top of the salad prep table were not held cold enough; and slaw mix bags were on floor with “use by” date of July 31.

Indian Trail

• China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 99.5

• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 95.5

• Panera Bread, 14035U.S. 74 – 98.5

• Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5

• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 92.5

Matthews

• Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply, 225 N. Trade St. – 98

Monroe

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Jack in the Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• T&M Food Mart, 2000 Lancaster Ave. – 94

• Tamarind, 109 S. Main St. – 95

Stallings

• China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 97

• Enzo’s Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 93.5

• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 97

Waxhaw

• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. S. Main St. – 98.5

• Capricci’s True Italian, 109 W. S. Main St. – 93.5