Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 21 to 27)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants from Aug. 21 to 27:

Lowest Score
Zaxby’s, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 85.5
Violations include: Boxes of empty chicken trays were stored under sink beside chicken station; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; cut tomatoes weren’t cooled fast enough; chicken tenders, boneless wings and egg rolls were not holding hot enough; foods on top of the salad prep table were not held cold enough; and slaw mix bags were on floor with “use by” date of July 31.

Indian Trail
China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 99.5
Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 95.5
Panera Bread, 14035U.S. 74 – 98.5
Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 92.5
Matthews
Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply, 225 N. Trade St. – 98

Monroe
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Jack in the Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
T&M Food Mart, 2000 Lancaster Ave. – 94
Tamarind, 109 S. Main St. – 95

Stallings
China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 97
Enzo’s Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 93.5
Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 97

Waxhaw
701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. S. Main St. – 98.5
Capricci’s True Italian, 109 W. S. Main St. – 93.5

