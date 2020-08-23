You are here: Home / News / Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 14 to 20)

Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 14 to 20)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 14-20:

Indian Trail
Dunkin’, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 93
MOD Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 95
Quik Trip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 93
Sun Valley Cafe, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 99
Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5

Mineral Springs
Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 98

Monroe
AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97.5
Best Western Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2316 Hanover Drive – 100
El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
Hathaway’s, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 94
The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95

Stallings
Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chestnut Lane – 95
Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 98
Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 621 Stallings Road – 93

Waxhaw
Bistro D’ Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 97
Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 92
Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 99

