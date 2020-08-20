Resident from Indian Trail area is still missing

MONROE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to find a missing person from the Indian Trail area.

Elgin Ray Houston was reported missing by his family on Aug. 1 after his car was found behind an abandoned house on Horne Town Road in Anson County. His wallet, cell phone and other personal items were found inside.

Law enforcement has searched the area using drones and K-9s.

Anyone with information on Houston’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.