Preschool students raise money for St. Jude, Make-A-Wish

WEDDINGTON – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Weddington learned the importance of helping children in need by holding a lemonade stand to raise money to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Students hosted the lemonade stand to help grant the wish of one of their classmates who was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Students also held a donation drive for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Over the past few weeks, students and their families collected items such as coloring books, crayons and stuffed animals to benefit children being treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.