Pilgrim’s to invest $380,000 in Marshville area

GREELEY, Colo. – Pilgrim’s announced plans to invest $380,000 in Marshville to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.

Pilgrim’s is working with local leaders to identify where the money can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All projects will be determined by the end of the year.

Community members may send proposals for investment to hometownstrong@pilgrims.com.

The company has already committed a portion of the funding to partner with the Anson County Schools to provide 500 laptops and hotspots for school kids in need to help ensure resources are available for remote learning.

“We are proud to provide food for families, but we also pride ourselves in being a good neighbor,” said Micah Abernathy, Pilgrim’s Marshville complex manager. “We look forward to partnering with our hometown to identify ways we can support our community in meaningful and lasting ways.”

The effort is part of the Hometown Strong initiative, a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

Pilgrim’s operates more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods plants, employing more than 31,000 people. The Marshville production facility employs nearly 800 people with an annual payroll of more than $28 million.

The facility supports 150 growers, paying them more than $17 million per year for their livestock. Pilgrim’s Marshville has invested nearly $35 million in capital improvements over the last six years.