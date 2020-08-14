North Carolina grants $15M in CARES Act aid to businesses, nonprofits

By Nyamekye Daniel

(The Center Square) – North Carolina businesses and nonprofits have access to $15 million of coronavirus relief through a job retention program Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday, Aug. 13.

The program, which will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, will offer grants up to $250,000 to organizations that have “experienced interruption” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Job Retention Grant Program offers another way for employers hit hard by COVID-19 to gain some relief,” Cooper said. “This program aims to help employers keep employees on the payroll.”

Businesses and nonprofits that had 90% of the employees they had in February at the end of June and have seen more than a 10% reduction in sales or receipts are eligible for the program. Businesses that have participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Main Street Loan Program or the state’s Rapid Recovery Loan Program are disqualified.

Lawmakers passed an extensive coronavirus relief package in May that provided loans for businesses with 100 employees or fewer.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, several businesses remain closed under restrictions enacted by Cooper.

Nonprofits also have faced economic hardship, having to cancel fundraising events that help their operational budgets.

Businesses and nonprofits have until Sept. 1 to apply. The state plans to issue the grants in early October.